Hilltop Holdings Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position by $407,537; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 114.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,212 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 7,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 9.33 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/5/2018, 6:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Partners With Janssen on Anticlotting Therapy; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 10,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Tdam Usa has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Diversified Tru holds 0.04% or 16,255 shares in its portfolio. 25,925 were reported by Holderness Co. Petrus Tru Co Lta accumulated 0.1% or 10,479 shares. Charter holds 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 37,478 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington Tru National Bank & Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 5,424 shares. Capital Research Glob Invsts has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stanley reported 12,028 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40.85 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.36% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Altfest L J & Inc invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 16,369 shares stake. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has 0.76% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21.75M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: ABBV to Buy AGN, BMY to Sell CELG’s Otezla to Close Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers, Genentech settle Tecentriq suit – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) CheckMate -459 Study Evaluating Opdivo as First-Line Treatment for Patients with Unresectable HCC Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 31,547 shares to 72,418 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 50,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,437 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Much Can Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer Healthcare Revenue Grow Over The Next Three Years? – Forbes” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,311 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 4,445 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Comm Inc has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mirae Asset Global Invs Company Ltd invested in 80,013 shares. Delta Management Limited Liability Corporation has 26,955 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Mngmt Grp owns 23,780 shares. 1,600 are owned by Qv Investors. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.78 million shares. Jump Trading Limited Company invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest Of America Inc holds 11,601 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management Incorporated holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 251,807 shares. Nippon Life holds 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 302,700 shares. Narwhal reported 47,782 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares to 338,544 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).