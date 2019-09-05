Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Reaches $23.89 52-Week High; Masco (MAS) SI Increased By 7.44%

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) had an increase of 7.44% in short interest. MAS’s SI was 5.75 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.44% from 5.36 million shares previously. With 3.32M avg volume, 2 days are for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)’s short sellers to cover MAS’s short positions. The SI to Masco Corporation’s float is 1.97%. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $41.47. About 1.12 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK

The stock of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) hit a new 52-week high and has $25.32 target or 6.00% above today’s $23.89 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.12 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $25.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $127.44 million more. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 214,887 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies

Among 2 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $4700 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 19.36% above currents $41.47 stock price. Masco Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAS in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 to “Strong Buy”.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.00 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 39.47% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $47.12 million for 11.27 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

