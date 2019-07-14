Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) EPS Estimated At $0.35; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patrick Industries had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. HTH’s profit would be $32.89M giving it 15.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -14.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 387,359 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has declined 9.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c

The stock increased 2.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 101,689 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Patrick Industries, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Sei Invests owns 8,626 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James Inv Rech Inc holds 0.15% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) or 51,331 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 8,241 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 0% or 1,955 shares in its portfolio. 25 are owned by Cornerstone. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 91,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 227,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Invesco invested in 89,006 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 0% or 1,813 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 32,260 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 7,783 shares. 11,582 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce Ny.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.93 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 15.11 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.98 million shares or 0.71% more from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 25,000 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 137,900 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,487 shares. Utd Advisers Lc holds 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 80,837 shares. 111,935 are owned by Sei Invests. D E Shaw And has 501,438 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Invesco has 146,100 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 19,578 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 210,170 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0.01% or 7,765 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 101,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 0.02% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

