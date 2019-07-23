Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) and Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Comparing side by side

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) and Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), both competing one another are Mortgage Investment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hilltop Holdings Inc. 20 1.38 N/A 1.44 14.02 Essent Group Ltd. 45 6.17 N/A 4.94 9.52

In table 1 we can see Hilltop Holdings Inc. and Essent Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Essent Group Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Hilltop Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) and Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7% 1% Essent Group Ltd. 0.00% 21% 15.7%

Risk & Volatility

Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Hilltop Holdings Inc. and Essent Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Essent Group Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.69% and an $21 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Essent Group Ltd.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 1.67%. The results provided earlier shows that Essent Group Ltd. appears more favorable than Hilltop Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.4% of Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares and 95.6% of Essent Group Ltd. shares. 2.7% are Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Essent Group Ltd. has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hilltop Holdings Inc. -3.22% 1.26% 7.06% 1.36% -9.68% 13.07% Essent Group Ltd. 0.6% 3.02% 9.66% 18% 32.95% 37.54%

For the past year Hilltop Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Essent Group Ltd.

Summary

Essent Group Ltd. beats Hilltop Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services. In addition, it offers wealth and investment management services, including estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed, asset and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and structured products; provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, clearing, and securities lending services; and operates as a securities broker. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed rate conventional and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo loans, and federal housing administration and veteran affairs loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines that include commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.