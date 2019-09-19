Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; Shorts at SUMCO TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (SUMCF) Raised By 1.98%

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 39.47% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. HTH’s profit would be $49.16M giving it 11.66 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -14.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 382,669 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 75,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 111,649 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.01% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). 492,074 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Prudential Fincl reported 0.02% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 111,588 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 377,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 191,228 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.02% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 10,714 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 30,992 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 142,587 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us invested in 0.03% or 149,697 shares.

