Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Analysts See $0.53 EPS; Matrix Service Company (MTRX) SI Increased By 5.08%

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) had an increase of 5.08% in short interest. MTRX’s SI was 530,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.08% from 504,400 shares previously. With 124,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)’s short sellers to cover MTRX’s short positions. The SI to Matrix Service Company’s float is 2.04%. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 298,894 shares traded or 111.50% up from the average. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY REVENUE $1.075 BLN TO $1.1 BLN; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities

Analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report $0.53 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 39.47% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. HTH’s profit would be $49.18M giving it 11.65 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -14.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 1.28M shares traded or 142.84% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 14.45 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 183,371 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 6,020 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 40,095 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oak Hill Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 36.49% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). 109,126 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Basswood Management Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Tiedemann Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Ftb Advsr owns 286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,788 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 46,519 were reported by King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability owns 907,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 297,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). American Century has 0.02% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $467.20 million. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets.

