Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Valuation Rose While Forest Hill Capital Has Boosted Position; Davis Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Capital One Financial (COF) by $32.65 Million

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16 million, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 92,698 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas

Davis Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 72.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc sold 362,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 137,247 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 794,265 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — APRIL AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.14 PCT VS 1.19 PCT IN MARCH; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 26/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +110a, 7Y +150a; 20/03/2018 – Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,679 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 21,377 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,050 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 19,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 3,796 shares. Addison Capital invested in 2,668 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 87,443 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 784,034 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc has 18,587 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Ser reported 568,364 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Loews has 3,191 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Company reported 0.15% stake. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 4.11 million shares.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Industry Headwinds, Fallout Of Recent Data Breach To Weigh On Capital One’s Stock – Forbes” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70M and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 200,000 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $76.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.15 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Co-CEO and Vice Chairman Alan B. White – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HTH) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jonathan S. Sobel Elected to Hilltop Holdings Inc. Board of Directors, Named Chairman of Hilltop Securities Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 29,290 shares to 256,502 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 62,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,499 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 268,730 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Bridgeway Capital reported 0.1% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.12% or 18,860 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 10,714 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 111,649 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 191,228 shares. Sei Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 3,828 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 0.01% or 23,588 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 88,969 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 227,996 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Limited Liability Co stated it has 768,956 shares.