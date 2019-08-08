Hilltop Holdings (HTH) to pay $0.08 on Aug 30, 2019; Morgan Stanley Trimmed Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:HTH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Hilltop Holdings Inc’s current price of $22.51 translates into 0.36% yield. Hilltop Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 628,338 shares traded or 44.65% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Morgan Stanley decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 27,235 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Morgan Stanley holds 1.86 million shares with $945.19 million value, down from 1.89 million last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $32.65B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $12.5 during the last trading session, reaching $613.54. About 594,181 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.98 million shares or 0.71% more from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 452,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.06% or 375,145 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 111,038 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 302,933 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 98,771 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Trexquant Invest L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 10,990 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co owns 30,293 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 8,167 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 16,601 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 146,100 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 101,391 shares.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $14.90 million for 547.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Management Limited Liability Corp has 462 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 10,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 55,855 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Bailard holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 2,110 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has 10,672 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.22% or 118,664 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc reported 7,632 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 17,895 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Sei invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 977 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.16% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amp Capital Investors reported 13,329 shares. Mufg Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

