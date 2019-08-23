Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Value Rose While Ameriprise Financial Upped Its Holding; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Upped Position in Facebook (FB)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $182.04. About 10.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA -BLOOMBERG NEWS; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Missing From Facebook’s Crisis: Mark Zuckerberg; 08/03/2018 – FB: Facebook CISO @alexstamos says a nation-state attempted an intrusion against Facebook using EternalBlue shortly after the exploit was made public. They’ll be going public with a detailed report at some point; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 25/03/2018 – Facebook and Google Face Emboldened Antagonists: Big Advertisers; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Tough Questions in Britain That It Avoided in the U.S; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 28/03/2018 – Facebook, Yelp CEO Clash With Homeowners Over Housing Bill

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 147,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 700,912 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.79 million, up from 553,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 360,325 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Com has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owns 2,336 shares. Globeflex Capital LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amp invested in 1.12% or 1.20M shares. Brown Management Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Valiant Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 5.46% or 365,023 shares. Beach Inv Management Limited Com owns 2,330 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Davis Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,955 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has 1.60 million shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 94,257 shares or 2.92% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan & Com Limited Liability Corp holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited owns 17,581 shares. Academy Tx has 99,790 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Com owns 57,012 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

