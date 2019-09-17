Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $2.75 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined While Cullen Capital Management Increased by $391,300 Its Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 63.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 131,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 336,139 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.15M, up from 205,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 158,749 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 59.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 6.61M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Rev $11.08B; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC GBT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to a Record High (Video); 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley had ‘very high’ wealth-business revenue in early ’18 -president; 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridger Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 1.26 million shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Co owns 25,237 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc reported 1.63 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.25% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Johnson Gru invested in 2,054 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners invested in 0.81% or 4.09M shares. Lincluden Management Ltd reported 48,617 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Motco reported 135,503 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 14,835 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.22 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited invested in 620,468 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 1.57 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clean Yield holds 814 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 974,084 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) by 432,790 shares to 152,865 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 27,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,030 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Morgan Stanley retains billing as top adviser in activist fights: Refinitiv data – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Co-CEO and Vice Chairman Alan B. White – Business Wire” on February 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Brad Winges as President and CEO of Hilltop Securities Inc. – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hilltop directorsâ€™ private equity fund raising $1.1B for community bank deals – Dallas Business Journal” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.