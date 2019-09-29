Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Upped Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding Has Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.25. About 427,346 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 36,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 288,235 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 251,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 391,722 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4,383 shares to 489,210 shares, valued at $38.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 39,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,159 shares, and cut its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 264,473 are held by Century Cos. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership owns 1.15M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 43,209 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 60,878 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% or 288,235 shares in its portfolio. Robotti Robert accumulated 221,120 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 821,988 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 8,354 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 9,017 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 290,375 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 590,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs owns 603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 2.37M shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 7.93M shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 4.59% or 614,556 shares.

