Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Boosted Its Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Mcewen Mng (MUX) Holding as Valuation Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 146,018 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 77.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The hedge fund held 339,500 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596,000, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 1.83 million shares traded. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 01/05/2018 – McEwen Mining 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING-NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY WITH THIRD-PARTY LENDER, WHEREBY THEY WOULD PURCHASE 50% OF NOTES ISSUED, ROB MCEWEN TO PURCHASE REMAINING 50%; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 120,207 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 160,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 189,900 shares. Scout Invs accumulated 225,699 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,788 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.55% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Moreover, Basswood Capital has 0.21% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Advisory reported 1.28 million shares. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Co has 768,956 shares. 524,369 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability owns 22,740 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Intrepid Management holds 84,250 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 375,132 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $285.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 23,599 shares to 261,130 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 25,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,697 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 49,300 shares to 213,200 shares, valued at $19.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by McEwen Mining Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.