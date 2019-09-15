Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Upped Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $9.66 Million; Market Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 2139.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 52,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 55,268 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12 million, up from 2,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 479,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 159,685 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, down from 638,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.88 million shares traded or 276.64% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 39.47% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $49.16M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.52% negative EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 68,160 shares to 584,362 shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 112,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $399.88 million activity. On Wednesday, September 4 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 3.00 million shares to 36.42M shares, valued at $36.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).