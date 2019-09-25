Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Position Maintained by Hodges Capital Management Inc; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed by $11.73 Million Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 69.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 533,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 235,764 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 769,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 1.29M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 15/05/2018 – Cypress Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 42,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 630,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 587,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 241,849 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 03/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces DTC Eligibility; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). The Texas-based Hodges Cap Inc has invested 1.45% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Amer Intl Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Professionals reported 0.01% stake. State Bank Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 492,074 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Raymond James Financial Advisors owns 26,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 227,996 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Llc holds 25,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 275,139 shares. Sei holds 0% or 60,967 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 107,793 shares. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 159,457 shares.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 14,715 shares to 79,950 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs by 207,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,815 shares, and cut its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 241,039 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $85.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 112,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. York Management Glob Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.90M shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.06% or 73,642 shares. Td Asset Inc has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 265,587 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.09% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Carlson Cap LP reported 2.79M shares. Enterprise Ser Corp has 310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Finance Corporation holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 15,871 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 15,104 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 322 shares or 0% of the stock. 87,625 are owned by Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Profit Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.87% or 53,400 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 190,217 shares.

