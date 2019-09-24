Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Market Valuation Rose While Bank Of America Trimmed Stake; Atwood & Palmer Lowered Ebix (EBIX) Position by $9.19 Million

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 38.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 67,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 107,793 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, down from 175,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 125,921 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Names David Rhodes as Chief Information Officer; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 99.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 183,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 183,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 75,821 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q Rev $108.2M; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 05/03/2018 Ebix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 % Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters lndia’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q EPS 83C, EST. 87C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – INTENDS TO FUND ENTIRE TRANSACTION IN CASH, USING ITS EXISTING BANK LINE AND INTERNAL CASH RESERVES

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold EBIX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 22.52 million shares or 1.62% less from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 28,727 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 109,772 shares. 89,000 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Metropolitan Life Company has 0.01% invested in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) for 7,614 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 14,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 6,236 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc invested in 0% or 1,476 shares. Laurion Cap LP holds 0.01% or 21,276 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 140 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 5,450 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 48,463 shares. Fort LP has 1,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 35,821 shares. Concourse Mngmt Lc accumulated 37,110 shares or 1.8% of the stock.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 10,825 shares to 208,475 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 16,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx) Announces a Strategic Partnership with Ebix, Expanding Annuity Offerings for Advisors – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ebix and Yatra Online, Remain Committed to Creating India’s Leading Travel Services Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ebix Inc (EBIX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable September 16, to Shareholders of Record September 04, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 69,522 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 10,000 shares. 4,788 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Westwood Gru owns 20,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Corp holds 46,519 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Denali Advsr Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 2,800 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 0.04% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) or 1,885 shares. Da Davidson & reported 12,500 shares stake. Advisory Rech Incorporated has 1.28M shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 322,219 shares. American Group Inc has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Whittier invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 11,094 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 48,962 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $174.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 94,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s Hilltop Opportunity Partners Successfully Completes Preferred Equity Transactions – Business Wire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.