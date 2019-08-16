Hilltop Holdings Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Trimmed by $401,632; Scge Management LP Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $16.60 Million; Valuation Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 21,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 2.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.35M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $183.61. About 10.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook has announced privacy changes to its platform since the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: FEAR OF REGULATION AROUND FACEBOOK OVERBLOWN; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 09/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica whistleblower says Facebook users’ data could be stored in Russia; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Markey: As Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies to Congress, Senators Markey and Blumenthal Introduce Privacy Bill of Rights; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,671 shares to 16,212 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 6,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

