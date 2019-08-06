Hilltop Holdings Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lifted by $1.66 Million as Stock Declined; Parker Hannifin (PH) Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Boosted Its Stake

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 118.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 39,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 72,831 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 33,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76 million shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS ENDED TALKS W/ PFIZER ON CONSUMER HEALTH

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 147.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 81,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 137,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59M, up from 55,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 831,370 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results NYSE:PH – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Parker Hannifin To Acquire Exotic Metals Forming Company For $1.7B – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 57 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 89,975 shares. Cypress Limited Liability Company reported 16,850 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Fdx Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). First Manhattan accumulated 0% or 526 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 1,749 shares. Anchor Capital holds 0.13% or 36,031 shares in its portfolio. 16,496 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks has 3,950 shares. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,461 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 101,300 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holding holds 107,950 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 149,509 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 101,042 shares to 12,947 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 49,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,623 shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $205,147 activity. $150,341 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by Bowman William R. OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Thursday, February 7.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,128 shares to 42,752 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 13,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,088 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).