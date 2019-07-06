Hilltop Holdings Holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Has Decreased by $2.19 Million; As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Increased by $1.44 Million Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 99,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 562,373 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.61 million, down from 661,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 114,037 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,930 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 19,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 814,694 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28,084 shares to 19,974 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,898 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. $863,590 worth of stock was sold by Scannell Timothy J on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $8,117 were bought by Doliveux Roch. On Thursday, January 31 the insider FRANCESCONI LOUISE sold $1.68M. Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89M worth of stock.

