Hilltop Holdings Has Upped International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Cna Financial Raised Terex New (TEX) Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 79.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 3,556 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 8,015 shares with $1.13M value, up from 4,459 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $116.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 3.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cna Financial Corp increased Terex Corp New (TEX) stake by 20.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cna Financial Corp acquired 13,000 shares as Terex Corp New (TEX)’s stock declined 5.23%. The Cna Financial Corp holds 77,142 shares with $2.48M value, up from 64,142 last quarter. Terex Corp New now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 548,913 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 10/04/2018 – Terex Announces Increase in Revolving Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) stake by 99,412 shares to 562,373 valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 50,538 shares and now owns 50,437 shares. Ishares Tr (IDV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,004 were reported by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Mackenzie Fincl owns 275,495 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roosevelt Investment has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,554 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). & Mgmt owns 140,255 shares or 5.65% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 6,251 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na accumulated 12,397 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Limited owns 0.29% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 123,709 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 17,468 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 24,925 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Llc accumulated 5,405 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,775 shares. Ckw Grp stated it has 964 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Motco stated it has 1,440 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.1% or 8,668 shares in its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 21.00% above currents $131.04 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, August 5. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Cna Financial Corp decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 14,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 189,600 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp In (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. The insider SHEEHAN JOHN D bought 545 shares worth $13,064. BARR KEVIN A had bought 10 shares worth $237 on Friday, August 16. HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,292 worth of stock or 68 shares. Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70 million worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Terex Corp has $37 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 44.38% above currents $23.32 stock price. Terex Corp had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. Evercore downgraded the shares of TEX in report on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. Bank of America maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $33 target.