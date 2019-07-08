Hilltop Holdings Has Upped Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $337,080; Share Price Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Halbert Hargrove Russell Increased Holding by $786,640

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 77.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 6,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,557 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $773,000, up from 8,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 438,276 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 1.41 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 216,786 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 795,487 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com has 1.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Company owns 98,026 shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.86% or 36,613 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 209,272 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp, Texas-based fund reported 15,348 shares. Profit Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.64% or 10,334 shares. 9,123 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Group. Clark Cap Mngmt Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 112,903 shares. Raub Brock Mgmt Lp holds 8,882 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,438 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,478 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 1.41% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Frontier Investment Management Com, a Texas-based fund reported 6,940 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.18 million shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. New York-based Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Management Llc reported 194,180 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 40,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Moneta Grp Advsr Ltd Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 38,004 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 20,300 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr accumulated 60 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 633,987 shares. Consolidated Inv Group Inc Inc Ltd Com owns 44,500 shares. Tower Cap Llc (Trc) reported 7,364 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,225 shares to 3,684 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 204,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,551 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

