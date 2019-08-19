Hilltop Holdings Has Trimmed Holding in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by $409,560; Griffin Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Universal Display (OLED)

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 118,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 496,734 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.93 million, up from 377,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.44. About 259,371 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (HL) by 87.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 204,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 29,551 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 234,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mng Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $769.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 4.77M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Agrees to Acquire Klondex Mines; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hecla Mining Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HL); 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction Has Been Unanimously Approved by the Board of Directors of Each of Klondex and Hecla; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 24/05/2018 – HECLA NAMES LARRY RADFORD AS COO; 30/04/2018 – Hecla Agrees to Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related to the Lucky Friday Mine

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,244 shares to 9,777 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 17,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

