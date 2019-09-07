Hilltop Holdings Has Raised Its Holding in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.31 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Held by Nwq Investment Management Company Llc

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 63.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 15,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 40,681 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 24,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 5.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Molecule Used to Treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – AS PER DEAL, EISAI IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $385 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN CLINICAL AND REGULATORY MILESTONES; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 01/05/2018 – Merck lifts earnings forecast after currency boost; 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 890,859 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.92 million, up from 699,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 16/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 3%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 3%

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) by 438,090 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $40.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 350,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Com has 700 shares. Brandes Invest Prns LP owns 92,722 shares. First City Cap Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Iberiabank reported 0.03% stake. Grimes And stated it has 13,220 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 732,840 shares. Neumann Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 46,360 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 32,022 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates reported 254,853 shares stake. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Llc has 1.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 157,400 shares. Brookmont Capital owns 38,427 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 25,581 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 817,554 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Company owns 23,110 shares.

