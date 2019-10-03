Hilltop Holdings Has Raised At&T (T) Holding by $444,477; Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $540,000 as Stock Declined

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 13,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 146,323 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90M, up from 132,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 26.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES U.S. MOVE TO EXCLUDE AT&T ARBITRATION OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74 million, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $67.15. About 14.50M shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Chester Capital Advisors has invested 0.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Focused Wealth stated it has 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 272,414 were reported by Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.62% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.22 million shares. Mai Capital Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 479,636 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 232,688 were reported by Griffin Asset. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 129,914 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 1.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Headinvest Llc has invested 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Interactive Advsr has 0.03% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.9% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 13.67M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 33,998 shares. Nuveen Asset invested 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $471.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 77,675 shares to 68,134 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 26,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Inc reported 9,518 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 0.66% or 103,638 shares. Bell Bankshares holds 43,038 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 352,754 shares. 15,482 were reported by Argyle Cap Mngmt. Brandywine accumulated 148,048 shares. West Family Invests Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,240 shares. First Merchants Corp invested in 57,951 shares. Saturna Capital reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Mercantile reported 12,207 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 171,716 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 30,689 shares. Lucas Capital Mngmt has invested 2.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Ridge Investment Management invested in 2.34% or 210,231 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

