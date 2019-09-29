Hilltop Holdings Has Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Position; EVOLVA HOLDING AG NAMEN -AKT- SWITZERLA (ELVAF) Shorts Decreased By 0.39%

EVOLVA HOLDING AG NAMEN -AKT- SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. ELVAF’s SI was 594,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 596,600 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 425 days are for EVOLVA HOLDING AG NAMEN -AKT- SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF)’s short sellers to cover ELVAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.198 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 23.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 6,331 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 20,199 shares with $2.51M value, down from 26,530 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $225.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.85M shares traded or 23.74% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 11:15 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iat Reinsurance has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,000 shares. First Manhattan reported 38,208 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advsr Ok has 11,889 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Gru reported 1,030 shares. Duff & Phelps Co owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,895 shares. Brookstone Management owns 22,436 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. E&G Limited Partnership stated it has 7,420 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 148,033 are held by Old Natl Bancorporation In. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 73,370 shares. Neumann Cap Management Limited Co owns 1.56% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,261 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund accumulated 39,726 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Coho Prtn reported 918,527 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Amer Asset stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Synovus Fincl invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, April 15. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $142 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) stake by 12,119 shares to 113,940 valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 13,992 shares and now owns 27,041 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. The insider REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.