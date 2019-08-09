Hilltop Holdings Has Increased Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $2.08 Million as Stock Declined; Legacy Capital Partners Has Boosted Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake by $640,442; Stock Declined

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,365 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 7.14M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 6.98M shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 16/04/2018 – GETBACK SA GBK.WA – IN TALKS WITH BANK PKO BP S.A. AND POLSKI FUNDUSZ ROZWOJU S.A. ABOUT LOAN OF UP TO 250 MLN ZLOTYS; 24/05/2018 – BP HAS APPETITE TO INVEST MORE IN RUSSIA IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Gasline to Buy BP Gas for Planned $43 Billion LNG Project; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY: BOARD WILL DISCUSS DIVIDEND IN 2H AS DEBT DROPS; 26/04/2018 – BP: Mr Lund to Join BP Bd as Chmn Designate Sept 1; 03/04/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS RECOMMENDS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 10/05/2018 – BP INTENDS TO PARTICIPATE IN ISTANBUL NEW AIRPORT FUEL TENDER

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT) by 83,107 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 28,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,725 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,780 shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wheatland Advsr Inc stated it has 2.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Or has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,773 shares. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management has 2.8% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,425 shares. 73,685 were reported by Check Cap Management Ca. Fisher Asset Management Ltd accumulated 546,504 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Lc holds 10,731 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 249,178 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 645,319 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Lc reported 43,508 shares. Sterneck Cap Lc accumulated 36,642 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,858 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “BP Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: BP) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “BP Midstream Partners LP: BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Second Quarter 2019 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Price Target $50 – BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BP (BP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.