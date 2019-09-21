Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Price Declined; Salzhauer Michael Has Trimmed Its Position in Metlife (MET) by $1.37 Million

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 10,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, down from 40,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 26.38 million shares traded or 347.83% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee Inducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 15/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET)

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.41 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.