Hilltop Holdings Has Decreased Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Cree (CREE) Sentiment Is 1.29

Cree Inc (CREE) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 125 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 97 sold and reduced stakes in Cree Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 108.05 million shares, down from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cree Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 81 Increased: 75 New Position: 50.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 20.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,564 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 17,277 shares with $1.53 million value, down from 21,841 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $116.35B valuation. The stock increased 4.30% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 13.56 million shares traded or 135.76% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.65 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 28.91% above currents $74.78 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PM in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $74 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. invested in 1.42% or 50.85 million shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability reported 3,288 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Citizens Bancorp And Trust accumulated 8,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 0.87% or 1.21 million shares. London Com Of Virginia holds 914,686 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Com Lc invested in 19,374 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Lc has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 64,487 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Benedict Advsr has 1.89% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 49,189 shares. 9,082 are owned by First Bank. 37,710 are owned by Cleararc. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 142,949 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 10,101 shares to 48,436 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 24,418 shares and now owns 115,968 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode , lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The Company’s Lighting Products segment offers LED lighting systems and bulbs for use in settings, such as office and retail space, restaurants and hospitality, schools and universities, manufacturing, healthcare, airports, municipal, residential, street lighting and parking structures, and other applications. It currently has negative earnings. This segment sells its products to distributors, retailers, and customers.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 8.02% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. for 9,133 shares. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. owns 218,000 shares or 4.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 3.81% invested in the company for 230,662 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Group Inc has invested 3.58% in the stock. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.25 million shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 698,877 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – LED HPS Replacement Canopy Lights: HPS Color Temperature with CREE LED Technology Now Available from Access Fixtures; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals