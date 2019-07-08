Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $320,008; Stock Value Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Raised Its Position by $560,960 as Share Value Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, up from 62,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 413,708 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,448 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 17,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 491,587 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold 9,079 shares worth $870,676. 29,621 shares valued at $2.86M were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.98M were sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 50,538 shares to 50,437 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,684 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Mngmt stated it has 7,552 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 1St Source Natl Bank holds 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 72,919 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 75,678 shares. Thomasville Bancorp reported 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 12.72 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 6,264 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Milestone Grp Incorporated has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,683 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has 30,392 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Cambridge has 0.34% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 30,900 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Financial Advantage Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Field Main Bank & Trust has 1.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Tennessee-based Argent Tru Company has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 10,372 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation invested in 28,068 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 318,887 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Tompkins holds 1.5% or 86,017 shares. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 7,191 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 1.50 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 8.39M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,515 shares. Chemung Canal has 89,924 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Limited Liability Com owns 178,061 shares. Tru Company Of Oklahoma invested in 0.01% or 294,276 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 8.42M shares. Roosevelt Invest Group holds 15,133 shares. Connecticut-based Arga Inv Management Lp has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,486 shares or 0% of the stock.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (HEEM) by 15,541 shares to 742,339 shares, valued at $18.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 11,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,828 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).