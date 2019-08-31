Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Fluidigm (FLDM)

Among 3 analysts covering Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Fluidigm has $15 highest and $14 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 156.81% above currents $5.58 stock price. Fluidigm had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research initiated Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. See Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) latest ratings:

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 14.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 4,264 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 33,755 shares with $3.42M value, up from 29,491 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $343.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Fluidigm Corporation shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp holds 0% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) or 2.04M shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 1.20M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). 238,453 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Alexandria Cap reported 188,700 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The California-based Partner Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 139,397 shares. Bogle Invest Mgmt Lp De owns 188,208 shares. Sei Invests owns 0.01% invested in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) for 154,615 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 9,688 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 26,112 shares stake. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) or 13,000 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0% stake. Element Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 180,856 shares.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. The company has market cap of $362.36 million. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $13.76 million activity. $3.44 million worth of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) was sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,653 was bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D. Shares for $22,077 were bought by Linthwaite Stephen Christopher on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers accumulated 2.94% or 102,541 shares. 103,367 were accumulated by Zeke Advisors Ltd Com. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 5,176 shares. 11,813 were reported by Harvey Mgmt Inc. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,768 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 26,754 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Gladius Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 26,522 shares. The New York-based Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 5.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 1.7% or 189,765 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 3.37 million shares. Green Square Cap Ltd stated it has 61,460 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 533,363 shares stake. Apriem holds 78,721 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. 76,201 are held by Advsrs Ok. Harding Loevner LP reported 295 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 15.30% above currents $109.86 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 36,027 shares to 125,533 valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Ser Tr stake by 10,681 shares and now owns 10,538 shares. Ishares Tr (SHY) was reduced too.