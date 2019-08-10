Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Minerals Technologies (MTX) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 92 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 67 sold and decreased their equity positions in Minerals Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 32.77 million shares, down from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Minerals Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 17.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hilltop Holdings Inc acquired 3,077 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 20,448 shares with $2.13 million value, up from 17,371 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $292.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $248.48 million activity. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Shares for $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. The insider Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million.

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,293 shares to 5,824 valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 36,027 shares and now owns 125,533 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5,445 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,109 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 81,400 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. 18,612 were reported by Chatham Cap Gp Incorporated. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn invested 3.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,982 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 1.71% or 32,881 shares. King Wealth owns 10,645 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc has invested 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,362 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Limited Liability Corp. Insight 2811 reported 0.57% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Cap Guardian Com has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 9.33 million shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,840 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Soars on Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Minerals Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, or $1.11 Per Share Excluding Special Items – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Minerals Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:MTX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Minerals Technologies Publishes 2018 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Initiates ENVIROFIL® PCC Production NYSE:MTX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 286,141 shares traded or 75.82% up from the average. Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) has declined 28.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q EPS $1.12; 03/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Announces Agreement To Acquire Sivomatic Holding B.V; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES IN AMENDED REFINANCING PACT; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN