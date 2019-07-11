Hilltop Holdings Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $430,664; Market Value Rose; Maple Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $802,400

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,638 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 34,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 3.29M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 29,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 9.13M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Sees EM Sovereign Debt Issuance at $150 Billion in 2018; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 70,675 shares to 10,269 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 35,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,575 were reported by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com Incorporated. Allen Holding New York owns 30,000 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Citizens & Northern holds 2.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 41,954 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsr Limited Liability New York reported 0.16% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.88% or 13,943 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4.16 million shares. 66,112 were reported by Boyar Asset Management. Skba Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ironwood Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.29% or 71,844 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Mngmt has 1.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maple Capital Incorporated reported 14,236 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 9,443 shares. Moreover, Peak Asset Management Llc has 2.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 69,780 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ci Investments stated it has 0.64% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 334,904 shares. 4,157 were reported by Cim Inv Mangement. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 527 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp owns 25,099 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Miles Inc has invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 90,502 shares. Mount Lucas Lp holds 128,694 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 36,138 shares. Intact Investment Management holds 65,500 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Principal Fincl Group reported 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,377 shares to 68,113 shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,934 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.