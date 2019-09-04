Hillsdale Investment Management Upped Telus Com (TU) Holding by $841,380; Valuation Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Holds Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 641,397 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 25 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 22,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 301,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 278,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.88. About 193,204 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Companies With High Forward Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Our Perceived Risk Tolerance Levels Have Drifted Out Of Whack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Long-Term Investors: Buy This Telco Stock and Forget About It – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy Telus (TSX:T) Stock for Your TFSA? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “$10000 Invested in Telus (TSX:T) 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 19,100 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Cheniere Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.