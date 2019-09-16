Hillsdale Investment Management Upped Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake; As Freeport (FCX) Stock Value Declined, Tb Alternative Assets LTD Lifted Holding by $8.10 Million

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 849.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 736,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 823,400 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, up from 86,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 4.80M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA SUPREME RULED ITS TAX PETITION JUSTIFIED

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 98,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 331,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 233,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 1.49 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,600 shares to 100 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Bloomberg Brclys by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C Z Us by 63,200 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr Zto Us by 753,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Adr Pdd Us.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.