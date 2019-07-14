Hillsdale Investment Management Upped Stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by $1.83 Million as Market Value Declined; Advisor Partners Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 5545.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $668.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.31. About 28,038 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 11.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.92% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 297 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.42 million, up from 10,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – This Korean start-up could be the Amazon of South Korea; 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares to 1,120 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 111,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,115 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 insider sales for $117,568 activity. Rector Susan D. bought $12,038 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 15,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Co has 13,292 shares. First Tru LP has 16,783 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 21,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0.02% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). American Intll Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Qs Limited Liability Corp owns 11,856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,714 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc holds 5,753 shares. 23,333 are held by Morgan Stanley. Duncker Streett And Communications has invested 0.15% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Franklin Resource Inc reported 980,664 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 34,900 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd invested in 50,615 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks reported 0.86% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.95% or 1,009 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 329,835 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 179 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 29,020 shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 36,450 shares. Grimes And Com has 1,613 shares. Scott And Selber accumulated 5.15% or 5,530 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Willingdon Wealth stated it has 2,724 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 640,658 shares. Rampart Investment Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,716 shares. Anderson Hoagland And has 7,898 shares for 8.19% of their portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 1.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,249 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,350 shares to 9,447 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,513 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).