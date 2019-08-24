Hillsdale Investment Management Upped B2gold (BTG) Stake By $2.57 Million; Itron (ITRI) Sentiment Is 1.64

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 37.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 1.28M shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 4.67M shares with $13.08M value, up from 3.38M last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.56B valuation. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 12.74M shares traded or 93.67% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN

Itron Inc (ITRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 110 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 67 sold and decreased their holdings in Itron Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 35.05 million shares, down from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Itron Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 50 Increased: 77 New Position: 33.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 216,880 shares to 513,615 valued at $27.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) stake by 4,890 shares and now owns 45 shares. Enerplus Corp Com (NYSE:ERF) was reduced too.

Domini Impact Investments Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. for 6,078 shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 32,055 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has 2.08% invested in the company for 225,477 shares. The Connecticut-based Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has invested 1.27% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 516,745 shares.

The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 224,984 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI)