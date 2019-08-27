Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Position by $2.17 Million; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock Value Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Has Upped Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 29,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 269,452 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, down from 298,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 807,671 shares traded or 73.12% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – BMO Muscles Into Pot M&A by Advising Aurora in Biggest Deal Yet; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/05/2018 – ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC ATGE.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – BMO CHIEF RISK OFFICER SAYS DIGITAL BRINGS INDUSTRY CHALLENGES; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Net C$1.25B; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 13,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 692,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 678,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.89. About 1.71M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022; 25/04/2018 – DARE IN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR JUNIPER’S IVR TECH; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 09/03/2018 – Eucom: U.S. European commander visits troops participating in Juniper Cobra 2018; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 583,967 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp owns 269,227 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 53,132 shares stake. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 510 shares. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 862,236 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.08% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 751,771 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Morgan Stanley owns 1.12M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 776,737 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Co owns 167,300 shares. Blackrock owns 25.96 million shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 139,814 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Product Prns Llc owns 315,949 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Cibc World Corp owns 84,334 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 33,902 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $209.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,761 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Better Execution Needed to Move NOK Stock Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Announces Cash Tender Offer For 3.300% Senior Notes Due 2020 and 4.600% Senior Notes Due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.