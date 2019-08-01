Hillsdale Investment Management Stake in Sanmina (SANM) Boosted by $534,800; Ptc (PTC) Shares Declined While Three Peaks Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 34,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 3.60 million shares traded or 200.95% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 06/03/2018 – PTC Introduces New Augmented Reality Capabilities and Spatial Tracking with Creo AR Design Share; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 EPS (NON-GAAP) $ 1.31 – $ 1.41; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 92,770 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 73,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 437,635 shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA SEES 3Q REV. $1.70B TO $1.75B, EST. $1.70B; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 26,439 shares. 93,101 are held by Comerica Bancshares. Rbf Limited Company reported 10,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated Inc owns 6.98M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 18,852 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.04% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 557,345 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 961,541 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 23,237 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 5,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) or 9,423 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% or 5,713 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) for 12,942 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 9,270 shares stake.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 216,880 shares to 513,615 shares, valued at $27.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 341,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,000 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 28,600 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co holds 16,041 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cipher Lp holds 0.02% or 3,109 shares. Granahan Investment Ma has invested 0.19% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The holds 0.02% or 174,805 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 77,493 shares. Sit Invest Associates Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Da Davidson And invested in 0.01% or 3,767 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability has 0.51% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Earnest Ltd Liability owns 75 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 158,983 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97 million for 51.35 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

