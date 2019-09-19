Hillsdale Investment Management Raised Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Position by $451,770; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 1071.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 4,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 4,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $494,000, up from 380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 3.11 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING BENEFIT-RISK PROFILE ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 26/04/2018 – Lilly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 22/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Taltz Receives First FDA Approval for Label Update to Include Data for Psoriasis Involving Genital Area; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 94.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 151,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 311,392 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.15 million, up from 159,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.60 million shares traded or 3.35% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc Com (NYSE:BCE) by 284,300 shares to 325,984 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forrester Resh Inc (NASDAQ:FORR) by 29,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4,100 shares to 98,100 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).