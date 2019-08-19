Hillsdale Investment Management Position in Telus Com (TU) Increased by $841,380; Block H & R (Prn) (HRB) Valuation Rose While Tsp Capital Management Group Lowered Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 22,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 301,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 278,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 44,453 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (Prn) (HRB) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 16,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 35,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 126,391 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK 3Q LOSS CONT OPS $1.16/SHR, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.19; 17/04/2018 – H&R BLOCK NAMES VINOO VIJAY AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 05/03/2018 H & R Block Inc expected to post a loss of $1.29 a share – summary; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 06/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: URBN, ADSK, HRB, CAT, BA & more; 18/05/2018 – H&R Block Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Filing an extension? Don’t forget IRS tax payment

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 198,000 shares to 233,080 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $-0.75 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $4.32 actual earnings per share reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -117.36% negative EPS growth.