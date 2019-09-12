Hillsdale Investment Management Maintains Holding in Inter Parfums (IPAR); As Nordstrom Com (JWN) Stock Declined, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 45.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 46,631 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 25/04/2018 – Inter Parfums Raises 2018 View To Sales $665M; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EIGHT-YEAR AGREEMENT HAS THREE 3-YEAR AUTOMATIC RENEWAL OPTIONS, POTENTIALLY EXTENDING LICENSE UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2035; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 27/04/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA SAYS TO APPEAL DECISION OF COURT OF JUSTICE OF PARIS (CONSEIL DE PRUD’HOMMES DE PARIS) ABOUT “MORAL HARASSMENT” CASE; 04/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. and Graff Diamonds Sign an Exclusive Fragrance License Agreement; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Inter Parfums; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS $1.59, EST. $1.54; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Inter Parfums, Inc. Announces Appointment of Gilbert Harrison to Its Bd of Directors

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (JWN) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 11,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 89,766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86 million, up from 78,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 3.56M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM COMMITTEE: PROPOSAL PRICE IS INADEQUATE; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Committee Directed Advisers, Management Not to Provide Further Due Diligence Information to Group; 20/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Terminates Discussions with Nordstrom Family Group Regarding Potential Going Private

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nordstrom, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JWN) 20% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nordstrom creates chief merchandising officer role – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Department store saga gets worse – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordstrom Stock Is Well-Positioned to Survive the Storm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nordstrom Stock Was Gaining Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 27,884 shares. Eaton Vance has 53,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 16,806 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Management Corp has 48,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). D E Shaw & Co reported 6,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 769,316 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 305,962 shares. Washington-based Garde Cap has invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Sun Life Fin reported 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs owns 9,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 52,300 were reported by Madison Incorporated. Assets Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 73,000 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,018 shares to 72,641 shares, valued at $10.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,174 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold IPAR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 1.09% less from 16.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ranger Investment Management LP reported 654,924 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). 36,376 were accumulated by Pnc Finance Serv Grp. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 280,047 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0% or 64,585 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 11,339 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) for 3,147 shares. Victory Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 1,016 shares. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Atlanta Communications L L C invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) or 232,560 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company owns 620 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 225,180 shares to 490,790 shares, valued at $20.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles Intl Inc (NASDAQ:HSII) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,880 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9.