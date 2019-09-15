Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) as Market Valuation Declined; Community Bank Of Raymore Lowered Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $310,000 as Shares Rose

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 98.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 9,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 150 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7,000, down from 9,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 441,362 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING – SCOTTRADE EXPENSE SYNERGIES REMAIN ON TRACK, EXPECT TOTAL OPER EXPENSES TO DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY OVER REMAINDER OF FISCAL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 26/03/2018 – Interactive, Fidelity TD Ameritrade Top Best Online Brokers — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GE Announces Debt Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “GE Healthcare (GE) Receives FDA Clearance of First Artificial Intelligence Algorithms Embedded On-Device to Prioritize Critical Chest X-ray Review – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of General Electric Are Up Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.96 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability owns 5,146 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md has invested 1.24% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Northside Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 38,321 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Price Michael F stated it has 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital Research Global Investors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sei Invs owns 1.35M shares. Arrow accumulated 0.07% or 29,070 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 267,255 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.6% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 90,000 shares. 406,128 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moors And Cabot reported 0.38% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 25,184 are owned by Capital Incorporated Ca.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMTD International Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TD Ameritrade Is A Bet On Successful M&A, Rather Than Organic Business Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US IPO Week Ahead: Summer’s last wave with 5 IPOs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 14,900 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).