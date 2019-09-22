Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by $1.38 Million as Stock Declined; Falcon Point Capital Has Raised Its Position in Omnicell (OMCL) as Share Price Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 8,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 36,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 18,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 251,082 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.95M, down from 269,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 439,423 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 23/04/2018 – MOVES-BMO Real Estate names European logistics manager; 16/05/2018 – TYSON CEO TOM HAYES SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/03/2018 – CONA RESOURCES LTD CONA.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal says it was subject of cyber attack on Sunday; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – FRESNILLO PLC FRES.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM 1500P; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2900P; 30/05/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS RESTRUCTURING CHARGE IS `BANK-WIDE’ COST; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calamp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 80,328 shares to 131,615 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Life Sciences (NASDAQ:IART) by 58,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,097 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 701,978 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 545,660 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 300 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 6.41M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 1,738 shares. Tributary Cap Lc has 279,706 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Ar holds 7,571 shares. Sg Americas holds 9,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Management Lc owns 129,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 257,373 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Axa holds 0.03% or 94,100 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability invested in 35,566 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pitcairn accumulated 4,654 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Sm (EEMS) by 14,000 shares to 346,483 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).