Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Holding in Shaw Communications Cl B Conv (SJR) by $2.12 Million as Share Price Declined; Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Position by $328,120

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories Nv (CLB) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 6,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 39,246 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 45,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 749,973 shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv (SJR) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 105,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 258,103 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 363,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc Cl B Conv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 356,484 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD SCCL.BO – CO TO CONSIDER APPOINTMENT OF SUNIT SHAW AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – Life Cross Training Announces Expansion of Novel Human Performance Platform with Global Law Firm, Seyfarth Shaw

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Core Laboratories’ Third Quarter 2019 Webcast At 7:30 a.m. CDT / 2:30 p.m. CEST On October 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Oil Industry’s Data Revolution – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 23.44% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $20.93 million for 22.28 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ranger Investment Mngmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 4,613 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,704 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 43,132 shares. Mcdonald Cap Invsts Ca has invested 1.15% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.01% or 3,203 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 323 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 71,019 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 2,459 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Limited Company reported 355,206 shares. Smithfield reported 235 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 50,124 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20,800 shares to 65,653 shares, valued at $7.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 126,000 shares to 128,500 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 48,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhi Group Inc.