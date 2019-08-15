Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Stake by $573,440 as Stock Declined; Conns (CONN) Stake Lifted by Algert Global Llc

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 92.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.06. About 2.39 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GUIDANCE ALSO RAISED DUE TO FAVORABLE PAYER MIX FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS, AS WELL AS IMPACT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES; 30/04/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc (CONN) by 118.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 17,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 31,668 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $724,000, up from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 290,164 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 Million Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 7,846 shares in its portfolio. American International Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 15,412 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 39,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 1,845 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 15,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Hodges Mgmt holds 389,635 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co holds 14,600 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 318,106 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 18,752 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0% or 196,320 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt has 302,360 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com holds 0% or 56,926 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Shein Oded bought $50,880 worth of stock. $179,729 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) was bought by Saunders William E Jr. Another trade for 11,765 shares valued at $200,358 was bought by Miller Norman. 2,240 shares were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H, worth $39,565. Wright Lee A. bought 5,882 shares worth $100,170.

More notable recent Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Conn’s, Inc. Announces Settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Conn’s retail comp decreased 8.2% in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Conn’s, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Conn’s Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 31, 2019 : BIG, GCO, CONN, BBW – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 28,204 shares to 25,727 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,186 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 19,100 shares to 92,770 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).