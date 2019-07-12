Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in K12 (LRN) as Market Valuation Declined; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Stake by $69.95 Million

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 699.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 7.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.27 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Rowan Dartington makes two senior appointments; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – NEW FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL PROVIDE BORROWING CAPACITY OF $955 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 15/05/2018 – Luminus Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Rowan Cos

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 83,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.28. About 42,110 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 112.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 16/03/2018 – Virginia Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/05/2018 – K12 Takes Tuition-Free Online Public Schools on the Road this Summer with `The K12 Public School at Home Tour’; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 29/05/2018 – Utah Virtual Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on June 1; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $906 MILLION TO $912 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – iQ Academy Minnesota to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 06/03/2018 Florida Cyber Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/05/2018 – K12 Launches Statewide Career Technical Education Online Public School in Oregon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Adams Asset Advsrs Lc reported 68,493 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Comerica Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) for 82,728 shares. 61,986 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). King Street Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 2.90M shares or 1.51% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Wolverine Asset Ltd owns 119,399 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 6,833 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,385 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 167,584 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) or 100,038 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC).

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Managementâ€™s Latest Moves – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strike averted as Norway oil rig workers reach labor deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan Gets New Jack-Up Contract Amid Oil Price Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rowan Companies plc and Ensco plc Announce Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan Companies: 2 New Contracts, Stock Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 1.43M shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.66 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 Chavous Kevin sold $124,280 worth of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) or 4,000 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 27,000 shares to 102,800 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 25,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).