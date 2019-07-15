Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Holding in Provident Finl Svcs (PFS) by $1.86 Million; Great Point Partners Has Upped Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stake by $21.80 Million

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 1,400 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss $19.3M; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW & CO., L.P REPORTS A 5.0 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS AS OF MAY 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 364.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $24.71 lastly. It is down 5.27% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN STUDY, YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR BENEFIT FOR CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – Provident Financial Launches GBP250M Bond Issue; 26/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Aaa (sf) Ratings To Pfs Financing 2018-C, A Premium Finance Abs; 10/04/2018 – SPPI: PRELIM CONFIRMED ORR/POSSIBLE PFS BENEFIT OBSERVED; 26/03/2018 – Aberdeen Standard Investments behind Provident Financial lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC – TOTAL TRANSFER VALUE OF BOTH TRANSFERS 336.35 BLN PESOS; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 16, Withdraws 2 On PFS Financing Corp. Deals; 15/05/2018 – REG-Base Resources Limited: Appointment of Mineral Technologies & Lycopodium for PFS; 14/03/2018 SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS COMPANY INC PF.PS – FY NET INCOME OF PHP6.9 BILLION, 16% HIGHER

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25,133 activity.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,760 shares to 3,690 shares, valued at $157,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 341,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 908,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold PFS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) or 16,920 shares. 1.79M are owned by State Street. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% or 17,340 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co owns 636,708 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment has 0.11% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 203,229 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 60,900 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 54,562 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 52,835 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 208 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 140,904 shares. Parkside Bank accumulated 49 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 79,053 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) for 758 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Menlo Therapeutics Inc by 147,380 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $16.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 1.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.