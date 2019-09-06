Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Financial Instns (FISI) Stake By $1.60 Million; Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC) Sentiment Is 1.46

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Financial Instns Inc (FISI) stake by 3702.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 59,239 shares as Financial Instns Inc (FISI)’s stock rose 8.42%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 60,839 shares with $1.65 million value, up from 1,600 last quarter. Financial Instns Inc now has $463.53M valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 2 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire HNP Capital, LLC, A Leading Rochester Wealth Management Firm; 22/04/2018 – DJ Financial Institutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISI); 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions 1Q EPS 56c; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions: Klotzbach Will Continue to Serve as Treasurer Through Dec 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Financial Institutions at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A

Ohio Valley Banc Corp (OVBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 19 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold stakes in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 891,636 shares, up from 863,476 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ohio Valley Banc Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $329,900 activity. 10,600 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) shares with value of $301,570 were bought by DUGAN JOSEPH L. Shares for $28,330 were bought by BIRMINGHAM MARTIN KEARNEY on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FISI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.35 million shares or 2.29% more from 10.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 69,291 shares. Walthausen And Co invested in 0.16% or 44,890 shares. Citigroup holds 5,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 15,417 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Menta Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.24% or 19,895 shares. 1,092 were accumulated by Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership. 27,979 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. 3,206 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 4,373 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 98,819 shares. 118,523 were reported by American Century Companies Inc. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 0% invested in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) for 204,110 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt holds 0.15% or 60,839 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 111,670 shares to 196,115 valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Methanex Corp Com (NASDAQ:MEOH) stake by 65,400 shares and now owns 131,650 shares. Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) was reduced too.

More notable recent Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Financial Institutions (FISI) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financial Institutions declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISI) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Miller Named 11th President of Ohio Valley Bank – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 1st Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “North Valley Bank Enters Agreement To Buy OVB Mt. Sterling And New Holland Branches – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OVBC Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Life Insurance Industry Near-Term Prospects Encouraging – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking services and products. The company has market cap of $156.76 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Consumer Finance. It has a 15.8 P/E ratio. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. for 31,350 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 100,763 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 23,900 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2,618 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2,985 activity.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About shares traded. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) has declined 26.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OVBC News: 04/05/2018 – Strong thunderstorms threaten to hit Ohio Valley, New England and Texas; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zones; Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Safety Zones Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ohio Valley Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVBC); 18/04/2018 – OVBC Announces Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Ohio Valley Elec. Rtgs Unafctd By FES Filing; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulations; Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Special Local Regulations Update; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Valley Banc 1Q EPS 71c