Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Cummins Com (CMI) Position by $455,300; Valuation Rose; Eam Investors Trimmed Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stake by $536,225

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 828.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 6,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,411 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 25,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 125,397 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,255 shares to 40 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 7,385 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.52M shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.91% or 8,929 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Botty Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whittier has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Morgan Stanley accumulated 655,034 shares. 6,000 were reported by Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated. Boston Prtn holds 0.16% or 778,968 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 13,741 shares. Brinker reported 13,522 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Citadel Advisors Limited Co holds 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 161,230 shares. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 4,587 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2,294 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. 423 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,581 were reported by Fifth Third Natl Bank. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1,900 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) owns 5,659 shares. 176,375 are held by Motley Fool Asset Management Llc. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 19,457 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Lc holds 96,290 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank stated it has 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Federated Pa holds 0.04% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 190,223 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 21,369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 48,148 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 28,200 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 732,699 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 16,823 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 39,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eam owns 19,411 shares.

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 800.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $3.71M for 382.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.54% negative EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 85,679 shares to 311,900 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 19,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,343 shares, and has risen its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).