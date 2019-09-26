Hillsdale Investment Management Lifted Caci Intl (CACI) Holding; Shorts at HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (HMLSF) Lowered By 9.63%

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 44.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc acquired 1,500 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 4,900 shares with $1.00M value, up from 3,400 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.73. About 19,181 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL

HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) had a decrease of 9.63% in short interest. HMLSF’s SI was 16,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.63% from 18,700 shares previously. With 36,200 avg volume, 1 days are for HORIZONS MARIJUANA LIFE SCIENCES INDEX E (OTCMKTS:HMLSF)’s short sellers to cover HMLSF’s short positions. The ETF decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 5,578 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens National Bank holds 0.05% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 2,373 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 20,982 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has 0.04% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 483,603 shares. Pitcairn holds 2,373 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 480 shares. Nordea Inv Ab owns 4,264 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tributary Cap Limited Liability Co holds 169,427 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 2,464 shares. City Holdings holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 69,826 shares. Ghp Advsr holds 19,240 shares. Prudential Plc has 104,725 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 10,260 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Huntington Natl Bank invested in 1,062 shares.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased Cae Inc Com (NYSE:CAE) stake by 24,110 shares to 315,780 valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 20,953 shares and now owns 175,162 shares. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CACI receives $197M Army contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CACI +1.6% on bullish Barclays start – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CACI targets raised after investor day – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Company stands up global cybersecurity research program in SA – San Antonio Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $241.14’s average target is 4.06% above currents $231.73 stock price. CACI Int`l had 11 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, June 21. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25800 target in Wednesday, September 18 report.

More notable recent Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “This Segment of Marijuana Market Could Be Best Way to Profit From Pot Stocks – Profit Confidential” on September 25, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Supreme Cannabis Company Inc: New Catalysts Could Help Beaten-Down Stock Triple – Profit Confidential” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “High Expectations For A Budding Industry (Video) – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “HMMJ Rallies to 2-Week Highs; Sets Stage For Additional Gains – Midas Letter” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Horizons ETFs Management (TSE:HMMJ) Senior VP Discusses Farm Bill’s Impact on TSX-Listed Companies – Midas Letter” with publication date: February 13, 2019.