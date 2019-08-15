Hillsdale Investment Management Increases Stake in K12 (LRN); Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 147,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 93,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75M, down from 241,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 119,364 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 97,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 83,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 76,059 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 21/03/2018 – North Carolina Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 07/05/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 23/05/2018 – Insight Academy of Arizona to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 29; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q REV. $232.9M, EST. $227.0M; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology Influencers; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 13/03/2018 – Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year; 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,332 shares to 476,265 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 477,270 shares to 1,120 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 198,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,080 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).